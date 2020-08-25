Football Football Champions League newcomer Rennes reports player virus cases Rennes is preparing to start its first Champions League campaign in October as one of the competition’s lowest ranked teams by UEFA. AP RENNES 25 August, 2020 22:03 IST View of the Roazhon Park, Rennes' home ground. - Getty Images AP RENNES 25 August, 2020 22:03 IST Champions League newcomer Rennes confirmed three more COVID-19 cases among its players on Tuesday.Rennes president Nicolas Holveck detailed the number to broadcaster Telefoot, one day after the club said some players were self-isolating because of suspected coronavirus infections. One positive test was also reported last week. The players were not identified.Four positive cases in Marseille’s squad last week forced the intended opening game of the French season against visiting Saint-Etienne to be postponed.Rennes is preparing to start its first Champions League campaign in October as one of the competition’s lowest ranked teams by UEFA.Rennes finished third in the 2019-20 French league season curtailed by the pandemic. It rose from the Champions League qualifying rounds directly to the group stage when the Europa League was won last week by Sevilla, which had already earned its place in the top-tier competition. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos