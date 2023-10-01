MagazineBuy Print

Eredivisie: RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax called off halted after goalkeeper Vaessen knocked unconscious

Ajax sent a message on its official social media saying: “We’re with you, Etienne.” The match was called off in the 85th minute with Ajax leading 3-2.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 16:55 IST , THE HAGUE, Netherlands - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The 28-year-old was then stretchered off the pitch before the game was called off with Ajax leading 3-2.
FILE PHOTO: The 28-year-old was then stretchered off the pitch before the game was called off with Ajax leading 3-2. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: The 28-year-old was then stretchered off the pitch before the game was called off with Ajax leading 3-2. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen, knocked unconscious in a Dutch league match, has “passed a good night” in hospital, his club RKC Waalwijk reported on Sunday.

Saturday’s game against Ajax was abandoned with just a few minutes remaining when Vaessen collided with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

TV images showed several players in shock as ground staff quickly draped blankets around the stricken keeper while doctors from both clubs treated him.

ALSO READ: VAR officials replaced after offside error in Liverpool defeat

Some players were in tears and formed a cordon around Vaessen. The 28-year-old was then stretchered off the pitch before the game was called off with Ajax leading 3-2.

The stadium announcer explained that several players were “too affected to continue playing”.

RKC Waalwijk gave an upbeat bulletin on his medical condition, stating: “We can report that our keeper Etienne Vaessen has passed a good night and continues his recovery.

“For Etienne, it’s important for the moment that he’s able to recover quietly in the hours and days to come. We’d like to ask everyone to give him and his family the time and space to do that,” added the club, which hopes “to see him back soon”.

