MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv

Keane earned 146 caps with Ireland, the most of any player, and is still the country’s top goalscorer on 68.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 20:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Robbie Keane.
File image of Robbie Keane. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File image of Robbie Keane. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Ireland striker Robbie Keane has been appointed Maccabi Tel Aviv coach on a two-year contract, the Israeli club said on Monday.

“I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi,” Keane told the club website.

“My team and I are already looking forward to starting work and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare.”

READ MORE | De Gea at odds with modern goalkeeping? Why Manchester United could look beyond its Spanish custodian of 10 years

Keane earned 146 caps with Ireland, the most of any player, and is still the country’s top goalscorer on 68. In May he joined the coaching staff of Leeds United as an assistant coach following the appointment of Sam Allardyce as manager.

Leeds lost three out of four games remaining in the season under Allardyce and were relegated, before the manager left the club by mutual agreement.

“Robbie brings with him the mentality, character, energy and focus of a winner, qualities that he demonstrated everywhere he played,” Maccabi owner Mitch Goldhar said.

“These characteristics combined with the ambitions to succeed as a coach are in line with our goals at Maccabi.”

Previously Keane was an assistant coach for the Ireland national team and Championship (English second tier) side Middlesbrough.

During his playing career, Keane scored more than 300 goals for Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds, Liverpool and West Ham United, among others.

Maccabi finished third in the 2022-23 Israeli Premier League season.

Related Topics

Robbie Keane /

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv
    Reuters
  2. De Gea at odds with modern goalkeeping? Why Manchester United could look beyond its Spanish custodian of 10 years
    Anish Pathiyil,Pranay Rajiv
  3. Ashes: England won’t change attacking approach, says Pope
    Reuters
  4. National shooting selection trials: Himanshu stuns Rudrankksh in 10-metre air rifle final
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Barcelona signs Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv
    Reuters
  2. England coach Sarina Wiegman aiming to add Women’s World Cup to European triumph
    AP
  3. FIFA says Saudi city Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup
    AP
  4. Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2024
    AFP
  5. Barcelona signs Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv
    Reuters
  2. De Gea at odds with modern goalkeeping? Why Manchester United could look beyond its Spanish custodian of 10 years
    Anish Pathiyil,Pranay Rajiv
  3. Ashes: England won’t change attacking approach, says Pope
    Reuters
  4. National shooting selection trials: Himanshu stuns Rudrankksh in 10-metre air rifle final
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Barcelona signs Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment