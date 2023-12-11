MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Roma salvages draw against Fiorentina despite double red card setback

Roma is in fourth place with 25 points, trailing AC Milan in third by four points and the league leader, Inter Milan, by 13.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 08:26 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Roma’s Belgian midfielder #90 Romelu Lukaku walks past as Roma’s Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho as he leaves the pitch on a red card.
Roma’s Belgian midfielder #90 Romelu Lukaku walks past as Roma’s Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho as he leaves the pitch on a red card. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Roma’s Belgian midfielder #90 Romelu Lukaku walks past as Roma’s Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho as he leaves the pitch on a red card. | Photo Credit: AFP

AS Roma secured a 1-1 draw at home against Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday despite playing much of the second half with a reduced squad after first Nicola Zalewski and then Romelu Lukaku were sent off.

Lukaku had opened the scoring after five minutes with a precise diving header from close range, courtesy of Paulo Dybala’s perfectly placed cross.

In the 64th minute, midfielder Zalewski received his second yellow card and was sent off, only for Fiorentina to equalise two minutes later when Lucas Martinez Quarta headed in a cross.

Three minutes before time, Lukaku flew into a sliding tackle on Fiorentina’s Christian Kouame and was shown a direct red card.

READ MORE | Girona stuns Barca 4-2 away to restore LaLiga lead

Roma is in fourth place with 25 points, trailing AC Milan in third by four points and the league leader, Inter Milan, by 13. Fiorentina is in seventh place with 24 points.

Fiorentina came close to an equaliser in the first half when M’Bala Nzola was played free inside the box, but Roma keeper Rui Patricio, rushed out from the line and parried the attempt.

There was a worrying incident for Roma manager Jose Mourinho midway through the first half when Dybala, who has grappled with injuries this season, appeared to twist his knee in a tackle, leading to him being substituted.

Just before Zalewski’s dismissal, Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura sent a spinning shot that ricocheted off the crossbar.

Despite facing constant pressure from Fiorentina, Roma held firm, with some strong defending and Rui Patricio making some excellent saves.

“They were only down to nine for a few minutes. Our whole second half was extraordinary, we tried in every way to get it back on track after taking the wrong initial approach, which Roma made the most of,” Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano told DAZN.

Mourinho and the Roma players declined to speak to the media after the match.

Earlier on Sunday, Bologna won 2-1 at Salernitana, thanks to an early brace from Joshua Zirkzee, propelling them to fifth place with 25 points, level with Roma.

Related Topics

Roma /

Fiorentina /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Roma salvages draw against Fiorentina despite double red card setback
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Toss updates; TN faces Mumbai; HAR vs BEN, RAJ vs KER, KAR vs VID
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tottenham ends winless run as Richarlison hits two in Newcastle rout
    Reuters
  4. Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, King Cup quarterfinals: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships: Sicoma Perugia defends title, beats Itambe Minas in the final
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Roma salvages draw against Fiorentina despite double red card setback
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham ends winless run as Richarlison hits two in Newcastle rout
    Reuters
  3. Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, King Cup quarterfinals: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  4. Girona stuns Barca 4-2 away to restore LaLiga lead
    Reuters
  5. Maziya vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, AFC Cup 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Roma salvages draw against Fiorentina despite double red card setback
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Toss updates; TN faces Mumbai; HAR vs BEN, RAJ vs KER, KAR vs VID
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tottenham ends winless run as Richarlison hits two in Newcastle rout
    Reuters
  4. Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, King Cup quarterfinals: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships: Sicoma Perugia defends title, beats Itambe Minas in the final
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment