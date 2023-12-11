MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Girona stuns Barca 4-2 away to restore LaLiga lead

Girona, which remain unbeaten away from home in LaLiga this season, top the standings with 41 points from 16 games.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 07:38 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Girona players applaud the away fans after win against Barcelona.
Girona players applaud the away fans after win against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Girona players applaud the away fans after win against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

High-flying Girona reclaimed top spot in LaLiga after beating champion Barcelona 4-2 away on Sunday, condemning Xavi Hernandez’s side to its second league defeat of the season.

Artem Dovbyk and Miguel Gutierrez both scored for Girona in the first half, either side of Robert Lewandowski’s equaliser, before Girona’s Valery Fernandez and Cristhian Stuani added two more goals after the break with Ilkay Gundogan netting another for Barca.

Girona, which remain unbeaten away from home in LaLiga this season, top the standings with 41 points from 16 games, having leapfrogged Real Madrid on 39 points after Carlo Ancelotti’s side was held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis on Saturday.

Barcelona, whose only previous defeat this season was to Real at the end of October, is fourth on 34 points, level with third-placed Atletico Madrid which have a game in hand.

ALSO READ | La Liga game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao suspended after fan dies in the stands

Barcelona had 31 attempts in the game, 11 of them on target, but Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga pulled off a string of saves while at the other end they scored with four out of their seven shots on target.

Dovbyk put Girona in front in the 12th minute with a shot that bounced in off the bottom of the post for his eighth goal in his debut LaLiga season.

Lewandowski rediscovered his goal-scoring form and equalised for the host seven minutes later, heading home following a corner.

It was the Poland striker’s first goal for Barca in nearly a month, following his brace against Alaves on Nov. 12.

Gutierrez restored Girona’s lead before halftime, after the defender broke into the box and scored with an individual effort, and Fernandez made it 3-1 in the 80th minute with a low shot two minutes after coming off the bench.

Gundogan pulled another goal back for Barca before Girona’s Stuani scored their fourth in stoppage time.

Barcelona, which on Wednesday travels to Royal Antwerp in the Champions League, next visits mid-table Valencia in the league on Saturday. Girona hosts 12th placed Alaves on Dec. 18. 

Related Topics

Girona /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships: Sicoma Perugia defends title, beats Itambe Minas in the final
    Netra V
  2. Girona stuns Barca 4-2 away to restore LaLiga lead
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, bowlers guide India to five-wicket win over England
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu faces heavyweight Mumbai in quarterfinal
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: After domestic career rejuvenation at Kerala, Shreyas Gopal hopes for IPL resurgence
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Girona stuns Barca 4-2 away to restore LaLiga lead
    Reuters
  2. Maziya vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, AFC Cup 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Man City beats Luton 2-1 to end winless run
    AP
  4. I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC wins 3-0 to end Shillong Lajong’s unbeaten streak
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Super League 2023-24: Russo double helps Arsenal beat leader Chelsea 4-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships: Sicoma Perugia defends title, beats Itambe Minas in the final
    Netra V
  2. Girona stuns Barca 4-2 away to restore LaLiga lead
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, bowlers guide India to five-wicket win over England
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu faces heavyweight Mumbai in quarterfinal
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: After domestic career rejuvenation at Kerala, Shreyas Gopal hopes for IPL resurgence
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment