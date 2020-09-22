Football Football Roma issued with loss for using ineligible player in Serie A Roma was issued a 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona by Serie A’s disciplinary judge on Tuesday for using an ineligible player. AP Rome 22 September, 2020 21:25 IST Action during a Serie A match between Verona and Roma. - AP AP Rome 22 September, 2020 21:25 IST Roma was issued a 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona by Serie A’s disciplinary judge on Tuesday for using an ineligible player.The match -- the league opener for both teams -- ended 0-0 on Saturday.READ: Leicester signs winger Under from Roma on loanRoma midfielder Amadou Diawara started the match but was not listed on Roma’s 25-man team list. Diawara, who turned 23 in July, was no longer eligible for Roma Under-22s like last season.The game was Roma’s first under new owners, after the Texas-based Friedkin Group took control of the club from fellow American James Pallotta last month. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos