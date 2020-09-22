Football

Roma issued with loss for using ineligible player in Serie A

Roma was issued a 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona by Serie A’s disciplinary judge on Tuesday for using an ineligible player.

AP
Rome 22 September, 2020 21:25 IST

Action during a Serie A match between Verona and Roma.   -  AP

AP
Rome 22 September, 2020 21:25 IST

Roma was issued a 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona by Serie A’s disciplinary judge on Tuesday for using an ineligible player.

The match -- the league opener for both teams -- ended 0-0 on Saturday.

READ: Leicester signs winger Under from Roma on loan

Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara started the match but was not listed on Roma’s 25-man team list. Diawara, who turned 23 in July, was no longer eligible for Roma Under-22s like last season.

The game was Roma’s first under new owners, after the Texas-based Friedkin Group took control of the club from fellow American James Pallotta last month.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos