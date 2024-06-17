MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine predicted lineups, formation

Artem Dovbyk, winner of La Liga’s Pichichi award in a successful first season for Girona is most likely to lead the attack for Ukraine.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 09:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ukraine’s players take part in a MD-1 training session during the UEFA Euro 2024 Football Championship, at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 16, 2024, on the eve of their first group game against Romania.
Ukraine’s players take part in a MD-1 training session during the UEFA Euro 2024 Football Championship, at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 16, 2024, on the eve of their first group game against Romania. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ukraine's players take part in a MD-1 training session during the UEFA Euro 2024 Football Championship, at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 16, 2024, on the eve of their first group game against Romania. | Photo Credit: AFP

Romania and Ukraine will clash in a Euro 2024 Group E match at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday.

It remains to be seen who will be Romania’s lone striker for the Euros, with George Puscas, Denis Dragus and Denis Alibec all in contention.

Between the sticks, experienced keeper Florin Nita will be a likely figure.

Captain Nicolae Stanciu will take charge of midfield, having scored 14 goals in his international career till now.

For Ukraine, Vitaliy Mykolenko is likely to miss after an ankle injury. Mykhailo Mudryk and Viktor Tsygankov are set to be the other players to watch out for.

Artem Dovbyk, winner of La Liga’s Pichichi award in a successful first season for Girona is most likely to lead the attack.

Romania vs Ukraine predicted lineups

Romania (4-2-3-1): Nita (GK); Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M. Marin, R. Marin; Man, Stanciu, Mihaila; Dragus

Ukraine (4-3-3): Lunin (GK); Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

