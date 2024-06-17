Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine predicted lineups, formation

Romania and Ukraine will clash in a Euro 2024 Group E match at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday.

It remains to be seen who will be Romania’s lone striker for the Euros, with George Puscas, Denis Dragus and Denis Alibec all in contention.

Between the sticks, experienced keeper Florin Nita will be a likely figure.

Captain Nicolae Stanciu will take charge of midfield, having scored 14 goals in his international career till now.

For Ukraine, Vitaliy Mykolenko is likely to miss after an ankle injury. Mykhailo Mudryk and Viktor Tsygankov are set to be the other players to watch out for.

Artem Dovbyk, winner of La Liga’s Pichichi award in a successful first season for Girona is most likely to lead the attack.

Romania vs Ukraine predicted lineups

Romania (4-2-3-1): Nita (GK); Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M. Marin, R. Marin; Man, Stanciu, Mihaila; Dragus

Ukraine (4-3-3): Lunin (GK); Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk