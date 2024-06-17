MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Romania vs Ukraine all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group E match

In terms of all-time head-to-head record, both teams are on level terms, with three wins each. This makes the match an interesting prospect.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ukraine’s head coach Serhiy Rebrov (L) and Romania’s head coach Edward Iordanescu.
Ukraine’s head coach Serhiy Rebrov (L) and Romania’s head coach Edward Iordanescu. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ukraine’s head coach Serhiy Rebrov (L) and Romania’s head coach Edward Iordanescu. | Photo Credit: AFP

Romania and Ukraine will clash in a Euro 2024 Group E match at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday.

Both teams last met in an international friendly in 2016, where Ukraine secured a thrilling 4-3 win against Romania.

In terms of all-time head-to-head record, both teams are on level terms, with three wins each. This makes the match an interesting prospect.

Ukraine has lost eight of its 11 games in the Euros thus far and has not scored in six of its nine group-stage matches.

Romania is participating in its sixth European Championship, its first since 2016, where it finished bottom of its group.

Ahead of the 2024 European Championship Group E clash,  Sportstar looks at the all-time head-to-head record between Romania and Ukraine.

Head-to-head record

Played: 6

Romania wins: 3

Draw: 0

Ukraine wins: 0

Romania vs Ukraine: Last five matches
May 29, 2016: Romania 3-4 Ukraine (International Friendly)
Feb 8, 2011: Romania 2-2 Ukraine (Cyprus International Tournament)
May 29, 2010: Ukraine 3-2 Romania (International Friendly)
Aug 20, 2003: Ukraine 2-0 Romania (International Friendly)
Mar 27, 2002: Romania 4-1 Ukraine (International Friendly)

Related Topics

Romania /

Ukraine /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh records lowest-ever successfully-defended total in T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NEP Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 106 all out; Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur help restrict Nepal to 85 all out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Nepal to knock NED out of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ten Hag reveals Tuchel was approached for his Manchester United job
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: We made mistakes against India and USA, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Romania vs Ukraine all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group E match
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: What are the matches in European Championship today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ten Hag reveals Tuchel was approached for his Manchester United job
    AFP
  4. Romania vs Ukraine LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Euro 2024 Group E clash, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham guides England to narrow 1-0 victory against Serbia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh records lowest-ever successfully-defended total in T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NEP Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 106 all out; Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur help restrict Nepal to 85 all out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Nepal to knock NED out of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ten Hag reveals Tuchel was approached for his Manchester United job
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: We made mistakes against India and USA, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment