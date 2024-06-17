Romania vs Ukraine all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group E match

Romania and Ukraine will clash in a Euro 2024 Group E match at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday.

Both teams last met in an international friendly in 2016, where Ukraine secured a thrilling 4-3 win against Romania.

In terms of all-time head-to-head record, both teams are on level terms, with three wins each. This makes the match an interesting prospect.

Ukraine has lost eight of its 11 games in the Euros thus far and has not scored in six of its nine group-stage matches.

Romania is participating in its sixth European Championship, its first since 2016, where it finished bottom of its group.

Ahead of the 2024 European Championship Group E clash, Sportstar looks at the all-time head-to-head record between Romania and Ukraine.

Head-to-head record

Played: 6

Romania wins: 3

Draw: 0

Ukraine wins: 0