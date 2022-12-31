Cristiano Ronaldo has moved on from top-flight European football after making a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr FC as a free agent after terminating his contract with Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar is expected to earn around £173 million per year in Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese has been a prolific goalscorer at the club level over the years. He has 701 goals and 120 assists in 949 appearances at the club level.

He is the highest goalscorer in Champions League history with 140 goals. Along with that, he is also the highest scorer in Real Madrid’s fabled history with 450 goals.

Following is the breakdown of his club career stats and titles till now.

Cristiano Ronaldo: A look at his club career statistics Sporting Lisbon Appearances: 31 Goals: 5 Assists: 6 Manchester United (Combined figures of his two stints with the club) Appearances: 346 Goals: 145 Assists: 64 Real Madrid Appearances: 438 Goals: 450 Assists: 131 Juventus Appearances: 134 Goals: 101 Assists: 22 Ronaldo’s goalscoring record in major competitions Champions League Appearances: 183 Goals: 140 Assists: 48 La Liga Appearances: 292 Goals: 311 Assists: 95 Premier League Appearances: 236 Goals: 103 Assists: 39 Serie A Appearances: 98 Goals: 81 Assists: 17 Liga Portugal Appearances: 25 Goals: 3 Assists: 5