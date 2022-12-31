Cristiano Ronaldo has moved on from top-flight European football after making a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr FC as a free agent after terminating his contract with Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar is expected to earn around £173 million per year in Saudi Arabia.
The Portuguese has been a prolific goalscorer at the club level over the years. He has 701 goals and 120 assists in 949 appearances at the club level.
He is the highest goalscorer in Champions League history with 140 goals. Along with that, he is also the highest scorer in Real Madrid’s fabled history with 450 goals.
Following is the breakdown of his club career stats and titles till now.
Cristiano Ronaldo: A look at his club career statistics
Sporting Lisbon
Appearances: 31
Goals: 5
Assists: 6
Manchester United (Combined figures of his two stints with the club)
Appearances: 346
Goals: 145
Assists: 64
Real Madrid
Appearances: 438
Goals: 450
Assists: 131
Juventus
Appearances: 134
Goals: 101
Assists: 22
Ronaldo’s goalscoring record in major competitions
Champions League
Appearances: 183
Goals: 140
Assists: 48
La Liga
Appearances: 292
Goals: 311
Assists: 95
Premier League
Appearances: 236
Goals: 103
Assists: 39
Serie A
Appearances: 98
Goals: 81
Assists: 17
Liga Portugal
Appearances: 25
Goals: 3
Assists: 5
Titles won by Cristiano Ronaldo at the club level
Sporting Lisbon
Supertaca Candido de Oliveira: 2002
Manchester United
Premier League: 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09
FA Cup: 2003–04
Football League Cup : 2005–06, 2008–09
FA Community Shield: 2007, 2008
UEFA Champions League: 2007–08
FIFA Club World Cup: 2008
Real Madrid
La Liga: 2011–12, 2016–17
Copa del Rey: 2010–11, 2013–14
Supercopa de Espana: 2012, 2017
UEFA Champions League: 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18
UEFA Super Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017
FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017
Juventus
Serie A: 2018–19, 2019–20
Coppa Italia: 2020–21
Supercoppa Italiana: 2018, 2020