Ronaldo believes Supercup win can ignite Juve Scudetto defence

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said his side's Italian Supercup win over Napoli can help revitalise the champion's stuttering Serie A title defence this season.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata earned Juventus a 2-0 win on Wednesday, securing Andrea Pirlo his first trophy as Juve coach after taking charge in August.

In Serie A, things have not gone to plan for Juventus, with Pirlo's side sitting fifth in the standings on 33 points, 10 behind leader AC Milan, but Ronaldo believes its Supercup success means more than just securing a trophy.

"It was a difficult match on a pitch that was not the best," Ronaldo told Rai Sport. "We won an important cup that can also improve our confidence."

"We had to have a different attitude than what we had seen against Inter (Milan in Juve's Serie A defeat on Sunday), a match we did not do well in."

"Milan and Inter are very strong, but there is a long way still to go. We can still win the Scudetto. It will be a long race, but it's possible."