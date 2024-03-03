MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ronaldo’s return boosts Al-Nassr’s maiden Asian Champions League title hopes

Ronaldo was banned for one game after making an alleged offensive gesture during a 3-2 Saudi Arabian league win over Al Shabab.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 10:16 IST , SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - 3 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo returns from suspension on Monday to try and save Al-Nassr’s season and guide the Saudi Arabian team closer to a first ever Asian Champions League title.

Last Thursday, the 39 year-old was banned for one game after making an alleged offensive gesture during a Saudi Arabian league match four days earlier. At the end of a 3-2 win over Al-Shabab, video footage appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, in a gesture that seemed to be aimed at Al-Shabab fans.

The punishment meant that Ronaldo watched frustrated from the sidelines during Thursday’s domestic league game as Al-Nassr took the lead four times but ended with a 4-4 draw at home to bottom team Al-Hazm. The result leaves the club in second in the Saudi Pro League and nine points behind leader Al-Hilal.

“Ronaldo strengthens the team and ensures that the opponent respects you more but his absence had nothing to do with the result,” said Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro. “The fact is that we are conceding too many goals and the problem is not organizational but due to individual mistakes.”

“The league result will not affect our game in the Asian Champions League as we will be fully focused on that.”

The continental competition offers Al-Nassr the best chance of silverware this season and the team makes the short trip to take on Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates, winner in 2003, in the first leg of the quarterfinal.

READ | Ronaldo suspended for one match for obscene gesture in Saudi league game

On Tuesday, there is an all-Saudi Arabia clash as Al-Hilal, with a record four continental titles, takes on Al-Ittihad, champion in 2004 and 2005.

Neymar is still missing for Al-Hilal, currently top of the Saudi Arabia league, while Al-Ittihad is waiting to see if star striker Karim Benzema recovers from a muscle injury.

The two teams met in the league on Friday. Former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante put Ittihad ahead but Al-Hilal came back to win 3-1 to record a 25th straight win in all competitions.

“The players are playing with great confidence,” said Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus. “This is a good thing because we are facing important matches in a short period, starting with the Asian Champions League and a tough game against Al-Ittihad and we will have to be at our best.”

Al-Ittihad, the defending Saudi Arabian champion is now in fifth in the league and out of the domestic title race.

“We are moving in the right direction and the Asian Champions League quarterfinal is now the most important game of the season for us,” said Ittihad defender Ahmed Hegazy. “We know that it will be tough against Al-Hilal but this is a different game and we are focused on this.”

In the eastern zone, —the tournament is split into two geographic halves until the final — there is an all-South Korean clash as Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors takes on Ulsan HD. Both teams have won two titles each.

In the remaining fixture, Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan meets China’s Shandong Taishan on Wednesday.

The second legs are played the following week.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFC Champions League /

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo’s return boosts Al-Nassr’s maiden Asian Champions League title hopes
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Semifinal 2024: Sai Kishore removes Avasthi in first over; Mantri, Gawali continue for MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. USWNT players shut out talk of team’s demise
    Reuters
  4. LeBron James reaches 40,000 points to extend his record as the NBA’s scoring leader
    AP
  5. F1 2024: Mercedes’ hopes hit by cooling error in Bahrain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ronaldo’s return boosts Al-Nassr’s maiden Asian Champions League title hopes
    AP
  2. USWNT players shut out talk of team’s demise
    Reuters
  3. Dybala scores again as Roma renaissance continues under De Rossi with win at Monza
    AP
  4. AC Milan winger Pulisic threatened and abused following fiery Lazio win
    AP
  5. MLS: Two each for Messi and Suarez as Inter Miami hit five past Orlando
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo’s return boosts Al-Nassr’s maiden Asian Champions League title hopes
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Semifinal 2024: Sai Kishore removes Avasthi in first over; Mantri, Gawali continue for MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. USWNT players shut out talk of team’s demise
    Reuters
  4. LeBron James reaches 40,000 points to extend his record as the NBA’s scoring leader
    AP
  5. F1 2024: Mercedes’ hopes hit by cooling error in Bahrain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment