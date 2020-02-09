Football Football Ronaldo sets Juventus record by scoring in 10th consecutive Serie A game Having turned 35 this week, Cristiano Ronaldo is still making history for Serie A champion Juventus. Joe Wright 09 February, 2020 08:48 IST Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first Juventus player to score in 10 consecutive matches. - Getty Images Joe Wright 09 February, 2020 08:48 IST Cristiano Ronaldo set a new Juventus record by scoring in Saturday's Serie A clash with Hellas Verona.Last week, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first Juve player since David Trezeguet in 2005 to score in nine matches in a row in Italy's top flight.Ronaldo, who turned 35 this week, has now made Bianconeri history by becoming their first player to find the net in 10 consecutive league games.Read: Messi contract renewal is never easy, says AbidalThe Portugal star opened the scoring in Verona with a measured finish on the break to give Juve a 1-0 lead.The forward now has 20 Serie A goals in 2019-20 and 23 in all competitions. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos