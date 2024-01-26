MagazineBuy Print

FIFA dismisses Rubiales appeal against three-year ban

Rubiales was banned for three years from all football-related activities on Oct. 30 after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, allegedly without consent, following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win over England in August. 

Published : Jan 26, 2024 18:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish football federation.
FILE PHOTO: Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish football federation. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish football federation. | Photo Credit: AFP

World football governing body FIFA’s appeal committee confirmed on Friday its three-year ban on Luis Rubiales after dismissing an appeal by the former head of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Rubiales was banned for three years from all football-related activities on Oct. 30 after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, allegedly without consent, following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win over England in August.

FIFA said it had come to a decision after conducting a hearing. However, the decision may still be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

READ | FIFA bans Rubiales from football for three years

“The Appeal Committee was comfortably satisfied that Mr Rubiales behaved in a manner contrary to the principles enshrined under article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during and after the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” FIFA said.

FIFA added that Rubiales has been notified of the decision.

The 46-year-old resigned in September saying his position at the RFEF had become untenable. He had initially vowed not to stand down despite pressure from players, politicians and women’s groups.

A Spanish High Court judge proposed on Thursday that Rubiales should stand trial over the kiss, saying that the investigation showed the kiss “was not consensual and was a unilateral and surprising initiative”.

The judge also sought a trial for former women’s team coach Jorge Vilda, as well as Albert Luque, the men’s team’s sport director, and Ruben Rivera, the federation’s marketing chief, for pressuring Hermoso to say the kiss was consensual. 

Related Topics

Luis Rubiales /

Jenni Hermoso /

FIFA

