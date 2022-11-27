Football

Russia may consider switching to Asian football federation

Global and European football’s governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, decided in February that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions after Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Reuters
27 November, 2022 23:10 IST
27 November, 2022 23:10 IST

Global and European football’s governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, decided in February that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions after Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia team players seen during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Russia and Cyprus at Gazprom Arena. (File)

Russia team players seen during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Russia and Cyprus at Gazprom Arena. (File) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Russian Football Union (RFU) may consider switching its football federation membership to Asia from Europe, Russian news agencies quoted RFU head Alexander Dyukov as saying on Sunday.

“A few months ago I said that Asia was premature,” the RIA news agency quoted Dyukov as saying. “But now it is an opportunity that we should consider.”

Global and European football’s governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, decided in February that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions after Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in July dismissed appeals filed by the RFU and four Russian clubs against FIFA and UEFA’s decision to ban them from all competition until further notice.

“I have not spoken to representatives from Asia yet because there is UEFA, they consider us a member of the European family,” Dyukov said. “It would be unseemly of us to start negotiations over their heads.”

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is the sport’s governing body in Asia. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

Ronaldo - How it all went wrong for the Portugal star at Manchester United

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Watch: Netherlands team preview- Likely playing XI for opener vs Senegal | FIFA World Cup

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us