Russian teams won’t play in Under-17 Euros qualifying after UEFA fails to make new policy work

The policy provoked a split in UEFA’s executive committee and at least 12 of the 55 European member federations said their teams would continue to refuse to play games against Russia.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 16:22 IST , NYON, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

AP
UEFA had explored inserting Russia into its men’s and women’s youth competitions two weeks ago, easing its policy of exclusion of Russian sides.
UEFA had explored inserting Russia into its men’s and women’s youth competitions two weeks ago, easing its policy of exclusion of Russian sides. | Photo Credit: AP
UEFA had explored inserting Russia into its men’s and women’s youth competitions two weeks ago, easing its policy of exclusion of Russian sides. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia will not be allowed to play in Under-17 European Championship qualifying games this month, Europe’s football-governing body UEFA said Tuesday.

UEFA had explored inserting Russia into its men’s and women’s youth competitions two weeks ago, surprisingly easing its policy that all the country’s national and club teams be excluded from international competitions because of the invasion of Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Euro 2028: UK and Ireland to host European Championship; Italy-Turkey to host 2032 edition

The policy provoked a split in UEFA’s executive committee and at least 12 of the 55 European member federations said their teams would continue to refuse to play games against Russia.

After assessing how Russian youth teams could be reintegrated, UEFA said after another executive committee meeting on Tuesday that “the agenda point was withdrawn as no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found.”

