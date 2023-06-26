MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SAFF Championship: We will approach Kuwait game with a positive mentality, says India’s Chhangte

India has already booked a semifinal berth in the 2023 SAFF Championships after wins against Pakistan and Nepal. But it will play its final Group A match against the in-form Kuwait on Tuesday, with the clash deciding the group topper.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 21:45 IST , Bengaluru - 3 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey
India’s captain Sunil Chhetri, and Lallianzuala Chhangte (R), during training ahead of the match against Kuwait.
India’s captain Sunil Chhetri, and Lallianzuala Chhangte (R), during training ahead of the match against Kuwait. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s captain Sunil Chhetri, and Lallianzuala Chhangte (R), during training ahead of the match against Kuwait. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Lallianzuala Chhangte grabbing the spotlight has become a regular feature. A top-notch season with Mumbai City FC saw him win the League Winners Shield and the Golden Ball. Now, the ‘Mizo Flash’ has carried his sterling form to the national side and is an important cog in the set-up of head coach Igor Stimac.

India has already booked a semifinal berth in the 2023 SAFF Championships after wins against Pakistan and Nepal. But it will play its final Group A match against the in-form Kuwait on Tuesday, with the clash deciding the group topper.

RELATED | SAFF Championship preview: Top spot up for grabs as India takes on Kuwait

“We are going to play against a very good side [Kuwait], and the team is well aware of that. But like the coach always tells us, we need to approach every game with a positive mentality and look for a win. We will take the same approach against Kuwait tomorrow,” Chhangte said ahead of the match.

Chhangte has been explosive for the Blue Tigers on the right flank. He bagged a goal and an assist against Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup final and won a deserved Man of the Match award for his performance.

The first goal India scored in that match was a perfect example of a team effort, with Chhangte playing a crucial part in it. Not only did the goal become a major talking point, but highlights of it dominated social media in the days that followed.

The move started with Sandesh Jhingan passing the ball to Chhangte. Finding Nikhil Poojary in support, Chhangte sent the ball to him, and the full-back returned the favour with a stunning backheel nutmeg. Making his way into the box, Chhangte used his lightning-fast pace to beat his marker and square the ball into the six-yard box. Once the ball was played, Chhetri timed his run to perfection to arrive at the near-post and tap the ball in with a poacher’s finish.

“It feels amazing to assist your captain. This is what we have been working really hard on for the last few weeks – coming from the flanks and giving good low crosses. To be able to do that was amazing, and it is a result of what we worked on during training.”

It is not just the goals or assists, however, but his overall movement and output that makes the winger such an asset for the Blue Tigers. His impact was accentuated against Nepal, where the team was visibly better in the attacking third after Chhangte came on as a substitute.

READ MORE | Former England U19 captain Easah Suliman hopes to write a new chapter with Pakistan

“The coach instructed us to give our best, even when we come on from the substitute bench. I was doing that after coming on [against Nepal]... In the first half, we were not able to play in the way we wanted. But in the second half, we were more aggressive.”

Chhangte was always a player with immense potential, waiting to burst onto the scene. He did that in the 2022-23 Indian Super League season, bagging 10 goals and six assists for the Islanders.

Crediting head coach Des Buckingham, he said, “Since I came to Mumbai City FC, he had massive trust in me and encouraged me to play to my strengths – like 1v1 and being confident on the ball. When you have a coach who trusts you, you just want to give more effort for him and the team.

Related Topics

Lallianzuala Chhangte /

SAFF Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SAFF Championship: We will approach Kuwait game with a positive mentality, says India’s Chhangte
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Pole vault star Duplantis relishing competing against ‘myself’
    AFP
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Eden Gardens, Wankhede Stadium likely to host semifinals
    Shayan Acharya
  4. SAFF Championship: Top spot up for grabs as India takes on Kuwait
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Asian Kabaddi Championship: Squad, fixtures & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. SAFF Championship: We will approach Kuwait game with a positive mentality, says India’s Chhangte
    Aneesh Dey
  2. SAFF Championship: Top spot up for grabs as India takes on Kuwait
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv
    Reuters
  4. England coach Sarina Wiegman aiming to add Women’s World Cup to European triumph
    AP
  5. FIFA says Saudi city Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SAFF Championship: We will approach Kuwait game with a positive mentality, says India’s Chhangte
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Pole vault star Duplantis relishing competing against ‘myself’
    AFP
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Eden Gardens, Wankhede Stadium likely to host semifinals
    Shayan Acharya
  4. SAFF Championship: Top spot up for grabs as India takes on Kuwait
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Asian Kabaddi Championship: Squad, fixtures & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment