ISL: Sahal Abdul Samad signs for Kerala Blasters FC till 2025

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) has announced the contract extension of the midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad for an additional three years to his current contract. The 23-year old from Kannur, Kerala, will now be a part of the club till 2025.

"From the very start of my professional career, I have really enjoyed adorning the KBFC crest. My journey with the sport has just begun and I hope to achieve greater feats for the club and for myself in the years to come," said Sahal Abdul Samad

"This is my state, my people and my home. I’m here to continue," he added.

The attacking midfielder born in Al-Ain, UAE, started playing football at the age of eight at the Al Ethihad Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi. After moving to India, he continued playing football at University level in Kannur. His performances earned him a spot in the U-21 Kerala team and further to the Santosh trophy team, where Saha's on-field talent was spotted by a KBFC scout.

Upon signing his first professional contract, he played for the reserve team in the 2017-18 I-league 2 division with a few appearances off the bench for the senior team.

The 2018-19 ISL season was a breakthrough for the youngster, where he scored his first goal for the club against rival Chennaiyin FC, apart from two assists in 37 ISL appearances. The fan favourite was also named the 'ISL Emerging Player of the Season' and the 'AIFF Emerging Player of the Year'.

Eventually, he earned a maiden call up to the national team; first with the U-23 team in March and later made his senior National team debut in June in the 2019 King’s Cup match against Curacao.