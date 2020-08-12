Football Football ISL: Eli Sabia extends Chennaiyin FC contract Brazilian defender Eli Sabia, currently on his second stint in the Indian Super League, is set to play for Chennaiyin FC for a fourth season. Team Sportstar 12 August, 2020 13:39 IST Eli Sabia has made 59 appearances for Chennaiyin FC in all competitions so far. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 12 August, 2020 13:39 IST Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyi FC has announced that Eli Sabia has extended his contract by a year on Wednesday.“I am delighted beyond words to continue my time at Chennaiyin FC. The love that my family and I have received from the club, fans, and the city of Chennai is unmatched,” Sabia said in a statement released by the club.“We have unfinished business from last season after we fell just short in the final. We go again in the new season with renewed hope and determination to bring a third ISL title to Chennai,” he added.The experienced centre-back had started 19 of CFC’s 21 games last season as it put together a stunning run to the final, which included an eight-game unbeaten streak.READ | Jerry Lalrinzuala extends stay at Chennaiyin FC Speaking about the Brazilian's contract extension, the team's co-owner Vita Dani said, “Eli (Sabia) is the embodiment of hard work, determination and consistency at Chennaiyin. We are glad he has extended his stay with us and we look forward to him continuing to excel in Chennaiyin blue.”With 59 appearances for CFC in all competitions so far, Sabia is set to play for the Blues for a fourth season now.He had his first stint at Chennaiyin in 2016, after which he returned to Brazil for a short spell at Sertaozinho FC before switching to Al Raed in Saudi Arabia. He re-joined the Indian side ahead of the 2018-19 season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos