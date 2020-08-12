ISL: Eli Sabia extends Chennaiyin FC contract

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyi FC has announced that Eli Sabia has extended his contract by a year on Wednesday.

“I am delighted beyond words to continue my time at Chennaiyin FC. The love that my family and I have received from the club, fans, and the city of Chennai is unmatched,” Sabia said in a statement released by the club.

“We have unfinished business from last season after we fell just short in the final. We go again in the new season with renewed hope and determination to bring a third ISL title to Chennai,” he added.

The experienced centre-back had started 19 of CFC’s 21 games last season as it put together a stunning run to the final, which included an eight-game unbeaten streak.

Speaking about the Brazilian's contract extension, the team's co-owner Vita Dani said, “Eli (Sabia) is the embodiment of hard work, determination and consistency at Chennaiyin. We are glad he has extended his stay with us and we look forward to him continuing to excel in Chennaiyin blue.”

With 59 appearances for CFC in all competitions so far, Sabia is set to play for the Blues for a fourth season now.

He had his first stint at Chennaiyin in 2016, after which he returned to Brazil for a short spell at Sertaozinho FC before switching to Al Raed in Saudi Arabia. He re-joined the Indian side ahead of the 2018-19 season.