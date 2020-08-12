Football Champions League Champions League Barcelona says player not in Champions League team has virus Barcelona did not identify the player but said he had “not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon.” PTI BARCELONA 12 August, 2020 16:52 IST The club said the infected player has no symptoms of COVID-19 and is in good health. - REUTERS PTI BARCELONA 12 August, 2020 16:52 IST A Barcelona player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Wednesday, adding that he is not in its Champions League squad.Barcelona did not identify the player but said he had “not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon” on Thursday.Barcelona will face Bayern Munich on Friday in the quarterfinals of the mini-tournament being played in Portugal.ALSO READ| Celtic and Aberdeen matches postponed after quarantine breaches The club said the infected player has no symptoms of COVID-19 and is in good health. He was quarantined at home and everyone who had contact with him would be tested.He was among the nine players beginning preseason training this week: Pedri, Francisco Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Todibo, Wague, Alena, Rafinha, Miranda and Oriol Busquets. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos