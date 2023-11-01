MagazineBuy Print

Saudi’s Al-Dawsari and Australia’s Kerr named AFC players of the year

Al-Dawsari, who won the accolade of best men’s player, thanked his teammates, fans and family at the annual awards held this year in the Qatari capital.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 08:58 IST , Doha - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Saudi Arabia’s forward Salem al-Dawsari (R) with the AFC Player of the Year award, President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa (C) and Chris Nikou (R) Chairman of Football Federation Australia accepted on Australias Samantha Kerr behalf of the AFC Women’s of the Year award.
Saudi Arabia's forward Salem al-Dawsari (R) with the AFC Player of the Year award, President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa (C) and Chris Nikou (R) Chairman of Football Federation Australia accepted on Australias Samantha Kerr behalf of the AFC Women's of the Year award. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Saudi Arabia’s forward Salem al-Dawsari (R) with the AFC Player of the Year award, President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa (C) and Chris Nikou (R) Chairman of Football Federation Australia accepted on Australias Samantha Kerr behalf of the AFC Women’s of the Year award. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia winger Salem Al-Dawsari and Australia striker Samantha Kerr were named Asian Football Confederation (AFC) players of the year at a glitzy ceremony in Doha on Tuesday.

Al-Dawsari, who won the accolade of best men’s player, thanked his teammates, fans and family at the annual awards held this year in the Qatari capital.

“I thank my father, my mother and my teachers in life, and I also thank my wife and my sons and daughters,” Al-Dawasari, who plays for Saudi Pro League Team Al Hilal said.

The player also thanked political leadership in the Gulf monarchy which is all but certain to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup following the withdrawal of Australia, the only other contender for the tournament, on Tuesday.

The Saudi player, who clinched the winning goal in his team’s upset win against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, fought off competition from Australia’s Mathew Leckie and Qatar’s Almoez Ali to win AFC Male Player of the Year.

ALSO READ | Women’s Nations League 2023: Spain thrashes Swiss 7-1; England loses 3-2 to Belgium

Kerr, who also won the women’s AFC Player of the Year award in 2017, had vied with nominees, China’s Zhang Linyan and Japan’s Saki Kumagai to win the women’s accolade.

“It’s been an amazing year for me and my team and I just want to thank all my teammates, my coaches, my family and friends. It’s been amazing,” the Chelsea player and all-time Australia top goal scorer said as she accepted the award in a video message.

The annual awards ceremony, which had been due to be held in Qatar in 2020, returned after a four-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The gas-rich Gulf state, which hosted the 2022 World Cup, is to host the confederation’s upcoming Asian Cup beginning in January.

The tiny emirate has said the Asian Cup will be held across nine stadiums including seven that are a legacy of the World Cup held almost exactly one year ago.

“The AFC is delighted to be able to bring the Asian football family together in the stunning city of Doha,” AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said.

