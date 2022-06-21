Football Football Eto'o avoids prison in Spain after admitting 3.8 million euros tax fraud Eto'o agreed to pay a fine of 1.8 million euros and the 3.8 million euros in tax owed from image rights between 2006 and 2009. Reuters Barcelona 21 June, 2022 09:16 IST Samuel Eto’o leaves court on Monday. - Reuters Reuters Barcelona 21 June, 2022 09:16 IST Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o was handed a 22-month suspended prison sentence by a Spanish court on Monday after admitting tax fraud of 3.8 million euros ($4.00 million) while he was playing for Barcelona.Eto'o agreed to pay a fine of 1.8 million euros and the 3.8 million in tax owed from image rights between 2006 and 2009."I admit the facts and I am going to pay what I'm due, but let it be known that I was a just a child then and that I always did what my former agent Jose Maria Mesalles, who I considered like a father, asked me to do at that time," Eto'o, who is now 41, told the court in Barcelona on Monday.READ | Giggs steps down as Wales coach ahead of domestic violence trial Mesalles was given a one-year suspended jail term.The prosecution had requested prison sentences of four years and six months each for Eto'o and Mesalles.The sentences were suspended as neither Eto'o nor Mesalles have a criminal record and the terms are under two years.($1 = 0.9508 euros) Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :