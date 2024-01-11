Jadon Sancho returns to Dortmund on loan after being frozen out at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho’s unhappy stay at Manchester United is over, at least for now, after he returned to his old club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal does not come with an option for Dortmund to buy Sancho.

The England forward has not played for United since August after a rift with coach Erik ten Hag, which included Sancho publicly claiming he was being made a “scapegoat” at the club. Ten Hag said at the time that Sancho had underperformed in training.

Sancho joined United from Dortmund for 85 million euros (then $100 million) in 2021. He has nine goals in 59 Premier League appearances.

Sancho previously starred in a four-year spell at Dortmund, scoring 50 goals in 137 competitive games. He joined the German club from Manchester City in 2017.

Dortmund has been inconsistent this season, arguably overachieving in the Champions League by finishing top in a group with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle, while disappointing in the Bundesliga, where it has failed to win any of its last four games. After 16 rounds, the team is already 15 points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund finished 2023 without a win in any of its last six games across all competitions.

Sancho has three goals in 23 appearances for England but hasn’t played for his country since October 2021.