Football

Sandro Tonali joins AC Milan on loan from Brescia

Tonali, who has 89 appearances for Brescia, has three international caps for Italy.

Reuters
10 September, 2020 11:17 IST

Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali. - GETTY IMAGES

AC Milan has signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Brescia on loan with an option to make the move permanent, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Tonali, 20, has made 89 appearances for Brescia, which was relegated in July, and scored seven goals. He made his senior Italy debut last October and has three international caps.

ALSO READ | Wolves completes loan deal for Vitinha

“He is one of the most promising young talents in international football. Sandro has a love for the club and an understanding of its values that will add to what we want to build together,” Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said in a statement.

