Football Football Sandro Tonali joins AC Milan on loan from Brescia Tonali, who has 89 appearances for Brescia, has three international caps for Italy. Reuters 10 September, 2020 11:17 IST Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 10 September, 2020 11:17 IST AC Milan has signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Brescia on loan with an option to make the move permanent, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.Tonali, 20, has made 89 appearances for Brescia, which was relegated in July, and scored seven goals. He made his senior Italy debut last October and has three international caps.ALSO READ | Wolves completes loan deal for Vitinha“He is one of the most promising young talents in international football. Sandro has a love for the club and an understanding of its values that will add to what we want to build together,” Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said in a statement. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos