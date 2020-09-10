Sandro Tonali joins AC Milan on loan from Brescia

AC Milan has signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Brescia on loan with an option to make the move permanent, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Tonali, 20, has made 89 appearances for Brescia, which was relegated in July, and scored seven goals. He made his senior Italy debut last October and has three international caps.

“He is one of the most promising young talents in international football. Sandro has a love for the club and an understanding of its values that will add to what we want to build together,” Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said in a statement.