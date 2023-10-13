MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Santosh Trophy: Kerala crushes J&K while Delhi shocks Punjab

Kerala is now on top of the five-team group with six points from two wins. Former champion Kerala meets Chhatisgarh next on October 15.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 21:48 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
 Kerala midfielder Jithin Gopalakrishnan (center), who scored two goals, tries to shake off his markers in the Santosh Trophy Group ‘A’ match against Jammu and Kashmir in Benaulim, Goa on Friday.
 Kerala midfielder Jithin Gopalakrishnan (center), who scored two goals, tries to shake off his markers in the Santosh Trophy Group ‘A’ match against Jammu and Kashmir in Benaulim, Goa on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

 Kerala midfielder Jithin Gopalakrishnan (center), who scored two goals, tries to shake off his markers in the Santosh Trophy Group ‘A’ match against Jammu and Kashmir in Benaulim, Goa on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Midfielder Jithin Gopalakrishnan scored twice as Kerala crushed Jammu and Kashmir 6-1 for its second win in the Group ‘A’ league of the 77 th Santosh Trophy National football championship at the SAG Benaulim Ground, Benaulim, on Friday.

Kerala, which blanked Gujarat 3-0 in its opener on Wednesday, is now on top of the five-team group with six points from two wins. Former champion Kerala meets Chhatisgarh next on October 15.

GUJARAT HOLDS GOA

Meanwhile host Goa, which beat Chhatisgarh 1-0 in its opener earlier, was forced to a 1-1 draw by Gujarat in another Group ‘A’ match on Friday. That result should now make Kerala a favourite to top the top.

READ MORE | Unlucky India loses 2-4 to Malaysia, bows out of Merdeka Cup

There were some surprises in Group ‘B’ where Haryana forced 32-time champion West Bengal to a goalless draw at Phagwara while Delhi shocked Punjab 1-0 at Banga. Delhi is now on top of the six-team Group ‘B’ with seven points from three matches while Bengal (5 points, 1 win, 2 draws) is in the third spot, behind Odisha (6 points).

The group toppers will automatically qualify for the 12-team main phase which will be held in Arunachal Pradesh later this year. Three of the best second-placed teams from the six groups will also enter the final phase and joining them will be defending champion Karnataka, last edition’s runner-up Meghalaya and host Arunachal Pradesh.

The results (league):

Group A (at Benaulim): Kerala 6 (Jithin Gopalakrishnan 8 & 55; E. Sajeesh 14, Muhammed Ashiq Shoukathali 45+1, K. Abdu Raheem 67, Riswanali Edakkavil 74) bt Jammu & Kashmir 1 (Faizal Maqsood Thakur 61). Goa 1 (Jobern Cardozo 90+9) drew with Gujarat 1 (Chunsaba Bariam 58).

Group B (at Banga and Phagwara): Odisha 5 (Chandra Muduli 16 & 40; Fagu Hembram 22, Arpan Lakra 81, Raisen Tudu 87) bt Ladakh 0; Delhi 1 (Mohit Mittal 32) bt Punjab 0; Haryana 0 drew with West Bengal 0.

Group F (Kolhapur): Maharashtra 8 (Nikhil Kadam 19 & 21, Himanshu Patil 27 & 45; Johnson Joseph Mathews 30, Advai

Related Topics

Santosh Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOC eager to double award 2030-2034 Winter Games due to climate change threat
    Reuters
  2. Santosh Trophy: Kerala crushes J&K while Delhi shocks Punjab
    Stan Rayan
  3. New Zealand vs Bangladesh highlights, World Cup 2023: Mitchell, Williamson star as NZ beats BAN by 8 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: New Zealand top with third win, India 3rd, South Africa 2nd; standings, NRR
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Williamson retires hurt on 78 after suffering blow on hand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Santosh Trophy: Kerala crushes J&K while Delhi shocks Punjab
    Stan Rayan
  2. Unlucky India loses 2-4 to Malaysia, bows out of Merdeka Cup
    PTI
  3. EURO 2024 Qualifier: Scotland coach asks to ‘move on’ from VAR controversy in Spain match
    Reuters
  4. More than a dozen Serie A players could be implicated in latest Italian online betting scandal
    AP
  5. FIFA president Infantino offers condolences in letter to Israel and Palestine Football Associations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOC eager to double award 2030-2034 Winter Games due to climate change threat
    Reuters
  2. Santosh Trophy: Kerala crushes J&K while Delhi shocks Punjab
    Stan Rayan
  3. New Zealand vs Bangladesh highlights, World Cup 2023: Mitchell, Williamson star as NZ beats BAN by 8 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: New Zealand top with third win, India 3rd, South Africa 2nd; standings, NRR
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Williamson retires hurt on 78 after suffering blow on hand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment