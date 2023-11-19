MagazineBuy Print

Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad appoints Argentine Gallardo as manager

Gallardo returns to management after leaving River Plate last year following an eight-year spell that saw him guide the team to 14 titles, including two Copa Libertadores, making him the club’s most successful coach.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 09:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Marcelo Gallardo during his last match as River Plate coach against Rosario Central in 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Marcelo Gallardo during his last match as River Plate coach against Rosario Central in 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marcelo Gallardo during his last match as River Plate coach against Rosario Central in 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Saudi champion Al-Ittihad has named Argentine Marcelo Gallardo as coach through to 2025 following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, the club said on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Canada downs Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League quarters

Gallardo returns to management after leaving River Plate last year following an eight-year spell that saw him guide the team to 14 titles, including two Copa Libertadores, making him the club’s most successful coach.

“The Board of Directors of Al-Ittihad announces the signing of a new coaching staff, led by the Argentinian Marcelo Gallardo, to coach the football first team with a contract extending for a year and a half,” the club said.

Al-Ittihad is fifth in the Saudi Pro League having won only once in its last five games.

It also slumped to a 2-0 loss at Air Force Club in its last Asian Champions League match, though it still leads Group C with nine points from four games against seven for the Iraqis.

