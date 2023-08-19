MagazineBuy Print

Saudi Pro League: Al Taawoun beats Al Nassr 2-0 in away game

Lawamba headed the first goal in the first half while Bahusayn sealed the deal for the visitors in dying minutes of extra time.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 02:39 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Taawoun’s players celebrate their second goal during the Saudi Pro League football match against Al-Nassr.
infoIcon

Strikes from Leandre Lawamba and Ahmed Saleh Bahusayn helped Al Taawoun win its first match of the season and beat Al Nassr 0-2 in the round two of the Saudi Pro League played at the KSU stadium in Riyadh on Friday.

Lawamba headed the first goal in the first half while Bahusayn sealed the deal for the visitors in dying minutes of extra time.

The knights lost their second back-to-back game of the season including a tough home defeat today.

Cristiano Ronaldo started in his first match of the season after missing out in the opening game last week due to an injury. He was involved throughout the game as Al Nassr played the catching up game with the Wolves creating chances on counter.

Ronaldo struck early from outside the box, but the shot was saved by keeper Mailson, who continued to have a good game with the gloves along with his backline defenders.

Taawoun found a corner with a counter where Tawamba headed the ball into the net in the 20th minute to give the visitors an early lead.

The hosts kept creating chances thanks to Sadio Mane but was unable to finish courtesy of some strong defending by the Wolves in the backline.

Right at the end of the first half, Al Nassr was awarded a penalty by referee after Fofana was fouled by Faqeehi. However, the decision was overturned after the referee checked the VAR and the hosts remained goalless in the first half.

The second half began with relentless attacks by the home team from right and left flanks only to be cleared away into open play or corner. Al Nassr took 13 corners but wasn’t able to convert any.

Meanwhile, Taawoun waited for counterattacking opportunities.

Sadio Mane did find the back of the net in the fifth minute of the extra time only to be ruled offside. It was the perfect opportunity for the Wolves to counter and they did it as Bahusayn smacked one to the right after Mateus took the keeper out of play and back pass it inside the box.

Al Nassr kept going for desperate attempts but for no luck as Al Taawoun registered its first win of the season.

