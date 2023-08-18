MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man United must improve away form against big clubs: Ten Hag

Last season United lost on their travels to Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion and suffered a 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 22:02 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ten Hag insists they have not been distracted by off-field events.
FILE PHOTO: Ten Hag insists they have not been distracted by off-field events. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ten Hag insists they have not been distracted by off-field events. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Manchester United must show more personality to improve its away record against top sides in the Premier League, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of Saturday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season United lost on their travels to Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion and suffered a 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

“This is one of the aims we have for this season, that we have to step up in away games to get more points. So, it’s often to do with personality,” Ten Hag, whose side began the season with a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, told reporters on Friday.

“So yeah, that’s the demand from me on the players and that we have to show more personality on the pitch to win such games.”

Ten Hag insists they have not been distracted by off-field events, with the club’s ownership situation still unresolved while they have yet to make a decision on forward Mason Greenwood, who had charges of attempted rape dropped in February.

“We focus on way of play, we focus on team performance. And so, we’re focusing now on Tottenham Hotspur. We know the performance (against Wolves) was not what we hoped. But we want (to win) and it showed the character and the personality and that is one of the things we had to step up in, according to last season.”

Ten Hag expects Lisandro Martinez to be available for the game after he was replaced at halftime in Monday’s win over Wolves.

The United manager said defender Harry Maguire would have to fight for his place after deciding to stay at the club.

When asked what opportunities would be there for Maguire, the Dutchman said, “It’s up to him. He knows what I expect from him. I told you many times before he has the abilities to do it, so now he has to show it.”

He also spoke about defender Jonny Evans whose short-term contract has ended at the club. The manager was asked if his situation depended on Maguire staying at Old Trafford.

“No, it doesn’t affect that. We will see. We are in talks and when we have news, we will bring that as always.”

Tottenham drew its opening game 2-2 at Brentford last Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag /

Premier League /

Manchester City /

Arsenal /

Newcastle United /

Liverpool /

Lisandro Martinez /

Harry Maguire

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Panghal creates history by defending 53kg title, Reena grabs bronze
    PTI
  2. Man United must improve away form against big clubs: Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan players reluctant to sign central contracts, ask PCB for bigger share in their digital rights
    PTI
  4. India vs Ireland, LIVE Score, 1st T20I: IRE 137/7 (20); Rain stops play; IND 47/2; India two runs ahead of DLS par score
    Team Sportstar
  5. James Harden: Relationship with 76ers beyond repair
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Man United must improve away form against big clubs: Ten Hag
    Reuters
  2. Pochettino’s faith in Broja may restrict Chelsea’s striker chase
    AFP
  3. Postecoglou urges Spurs fans to show united front amid protests
    AFP
  4. Man City ready to face Newcastle after Super Cup success, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool boss Klopp says ‘endless money’ is a problem in transfer market
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Panghal creates history by defending 53kg title, Reena grabs bronze
    PTI
  2. Man United must improve away form against big clubs: Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan players reluctant to sign central contracts, ask PCB for bigger share in their digital rights
    PTI
  4. India vs Ireland, LIVE Score, 1st T20I: IRE 137/7 (20); Rain stops play; IND 47/2; India two runs ahead of DLS par score
    Team Sportstar
  5. James Harden: Relationship with 76ers beyond repair
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment