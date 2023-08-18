Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun, Live Score: Saudi Pro League - NAS 0-1 TWN; Tawamba heads opening goal

Key Updates
- August 18, 2023 23:5321’
A yellow card for Khaibari as he downs Tawamba there. First booking of the match.
- August 18, 2023 23:5020’ - GOAL
A long pass and Taawoun’s tests Al Nassr’s defence again. The ball is cleared for a corner.
A kick in the middle and Tawamba heads it for a GOAL!! Pressure on the home team.
NAS 0-1 TWN
- August 18, 2023 23:4716’
Now Wolves enter the box from the left but the ball is deflected out of play for the first corner of the day. A short corner taken. No damage done there.
- August 18, 2023 23:4615’
Another attack from the left there by the knights but the ball goes out of play for a goal kick.
- August 18, 2023 23:4514’
Al Nassr builds and attack from the left. Ronaldo creates an opportunity in box but then passes outside the box. No damage done.
- August 18, 2023 23:4312’
The wolves on counter. A great ball from the left but is cleared by the Al Nassr defense.
- August 18, 2023 23:4211’
Mane enters the box again, he crosses it to the far corner but the ball is too far and no damage.
- August 18, 2023 23:4010’
The knights are now starting to control the ball in the middle.
- August 18, 2023 23:387’ - Ronaldo shoots!
Ronaldo with his first impact in the game. Shoots from just outside the box and the keeper had to dive to push the ball away.
- August 18, 2023 23:365’
Taawoun controling the majority of posession despite high press from Al Nassr. And it enters the territory again from the right but couldn’t finish it. Good defending there by Nassr.
- August 18, 2023 23:343’
Taawoun’s first attack and first entry into the enemy territory but keeper Abdullah charges to save it. He’s down in pain and the match stops briefly. Back.
- August 18, 2023 23:321’
First attack by Sadio Mane from the left but is deflected by the defence.
- August 18, 2023 23:31Kick off!
Al Nassr, in yellow, begins the play.
- August 18, 2023 23:26Players are ready!
Both the teams are lined up in the tunnel. They are coming out now. Al Nassr in its first home game here at Riyadh.
- August 18, 2023 23:22Cristiano Ronaldo starts
After missing out on the opening game of the league due to an injury, Al Nassr’s star player Ronaldo will be starting today as the team looks to put first points on the board.
- August 18, 2023 23:10Team formations
Al Nassr: 4-2-3-1
Al Taawoun: 4-3-3
- August 18, 2023 23:06What happened in last match?
Al Nassr had a forgettable outing as it lost its opening game AI Ettifaq 2-1 in an away game.
Al Taawoun, on the other hand, drew with AI Fateh 1-1 in its opening game.
- August 18, 2023 23:01Where are the teams placed in the points table?
10. Al Taawoun - 1 draw, 1 point
13. Al Nassr - 1 loss, 0 points
- August 18, 2023 22:48Head-to-Head records
In last five matches, Al Nassr has defeated Al Taawoun four times and lost once.
Played - 5 | NAS - 4 | TAA - 1
Overall, Al Nassr has beated Al Taawoun 13 out of 20 times, drawing twice, and losing on five occassions.
- August 18, 2023 22:46And they are here!
- August 18, 2023 22:45Form guide
Al Nassr: LWWWD
Al Taawoun: DLLWW
- August 18, 2023 22:39First home match of Al Nassr
- August 18, 2023 22:37Starting Lineups
Al Nassr: Waleed, Sultan, Lajami, Alamri, Konan, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Fofana, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo
Al Taawoun: Maylson, A.A Al-Oyayari, Girotto, Kadesh, Faqeehi, Al-Ahmed, Medrán, El Mahdioui, Flávio, Mateus, Tawamba
- August 18, 2023 22:34Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?
The live streaming of Al Nassr and Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League match will be on the Sony Sports Network.
- August 18, 2023 22:32When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST at the KSU stadium in Riyadh.
- August 18, 2023 22:27Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun. Stay tuned for all the updates here.
