Bundesliga: Schalke snaps Borussia Dortmund’s winning run with 2-2 draw in Ruhr derby

Schalke 04 twice bounced back from a goal down to snatch a 2-2 draw against rival Borussia Dortmund in their 100th Ruhr valley derby in the Bundesliga on Saturday to end its opponent’s eight league game winning run.

Dortmund, who suffered a Champions League last-16 exit to Chelsea this week, is on 50 points in second place, with Bayern Munich on 52 following its 5-3 win over Augsburg earlier.

Schalke is in 17th place but its spirited performance confirmed its improving form as Thomas Reis’s side stretched its unbeaten run to seven consecutive league matches.

“We had good parts in the first half, had chances to score. Then we stopped doing it that well in the second half and then it became wild which is what Schalke wanted,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

“We know we can play good football which we showed today in the first half but we also know that we do not keep it up throughout the game.”

“In the past weeks there has been talk about how far the team is or if it is ready for the league title and we kept saying we have to remain humble. We have to keep working on our issues. We have learn from it (the match) if we want to reach higher goals.”

Both sides missed golden chances to score in the first half but the host, who was missing captain Marco Reus and injured Julian Brandt, went in front after 38 minutes.

Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck was given far too much space when he picked up the ball well outside the box and drilled in from 18 metres.

Schalke bounced back five minutes after the restart with a Marius Buelter tap-in, its first goal in the Ruhr derby since 2019.

But Raphael Guerreiro restored order for Dortmund spectacularly rifling into the top corner on the hour mark.

The Royal Blues, however, did not give up and levelled for the second time with Kenan Karaman’s powerful header in the 79th.