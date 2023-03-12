Ligue 1: Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounces back from European exit

Kylian Mbappe broke away to score a last-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 2-1 on Saturday, a result that will go a small way towards healing the wound of its midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

PSG has been left with just the Ligue 1 title to play for in the remaining months of the season after the Qatar-owned club was knocked out of Europe’s elite club competition in the last 16 with a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

PSG took the lead on its trip to Brittany in the 37th minute when Carlos Soler followed in to score after Mbappe’s shot had been parried by Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

Yet the home side, battling to avoid relegation, drew level before half-time through Franck Honorat, and it looked like it would hold on for a precious point in its fight to avoid relegation.

But then Mbappe, who had just been booked for kicking Brest midfielder Haris Belkebla in the back of the calf, was sent through on goal by Lionel Messi and rounded Bizot to score.

Despite an unconvincing performance, the result allows PSG to extend its lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points over nearest challengers Marseille, which faces Strasbourg on Sunday.