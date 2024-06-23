Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of SCO v HUN

Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.

Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes - or even second place if Switzerland loses heavily to Germany.

Steve Clarke’s side, meanwhile, is already without suspended defender Ryan Porteous and it suffered another blow in its 1-1 draw with the Swiss when left-back Kieran Tierney was carried off on a stretcher early on.

ALSO READ | Scotland’s Tierney to miss remaining matches

Hungary’s fans have had little to cheer so far but will still put on a big display as they urge their team to rediscover the sort of form it showed when it went through qualifying for the Euros unbeaten.

So far, only Barnabas Varga has scored for the team and he missed a good chance to equalise against Germany. His link-up play with captain Dominik Szoboszlai will be an area Scotland will look to lock down.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Scotland predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gunn, Hendry, Hanley, McKenna, Ralston, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson, McTominay, McGinn, Adams

Hungary predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi, Fiola, Orban, Dardai, Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Varga

(With inputs from Reuters)