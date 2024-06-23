Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of SCO v HUN

Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.
Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes - or even second place if Switzerland loses heavily to Germany.
Steve Clarke’s side, meanwhile, is already without suspended defender Ryan Porteous and it suffered another blow in its 1-1 draw with the Swiss when left-back Kieran Tierney was carried off on a stretcher early on.
ALSO READ | Scotland’s Tierney to miss remaining matches
Hungary’s fans have had little to cheer so far but will still put on a big display as they urge their team to rediscover the sort of form it showed when it went through qualifying for the Euros unbeaten.
So far, only Barnabas Varga has scored for the team and he missed a good chance to equalise against Germany. His link-up play with captain Dominik Szoboszlai will be an area Scotland will look to lock down.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Scotland predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gunn, Hendry, Hanley, McKenna, Ralston, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson, McTominay, McGinn, Adams
Hungary predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi, Fiola, Orban, Dardai, Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Varga
(With inputs from Reuters)
Latest on Sportstar
- United States vs Bolivia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in USA v BOL, Preview, H2H record
- IND-W vs SA-W Third ODI Live Updates: Toss at 1:30pm IST; India eyes clean sweep vs unsteady South Africa
- T20 World Cup 2024: It’s something we missed in last two years, says Rashid after win over Australia
- AIFF cracks the whip on unapproved tournaments, warns stern action
- World Cup Stage-3: Dhiraj, Ankita reach semifinals in individual recurve events
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE