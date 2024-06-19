MagazineBuy Print

Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of SCO v SUI Group A match

Scotland will be without centre-back Ryan Porteous after his red card against Germany meaning a likely start for Grant Hanley.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 13:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Scotland’s Scott McTominay.
Scotland’s Scott McTominay. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Scotland’s Scott McTominay. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Scotland fans will expect to be rewarded with a vast improvement from the first match when their team takes on high-flying Switzerland at the Cologne stadium on Wednesday (June 20, 12:30 AM IST).

The Tartan Army were present in massive numbers in Munich last Friday but were left drowning their sorrows as an abject Scotland was thrashed 5-1 by rampant hosts Germany.

Switzerland, on the other hand, defied some negativity heading into the tournament to start with an impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary in Cologne and a similar performance against Scotland would likely seal a last-16 berth.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke in a press conference said, “Switzerland is a big challenge, is very strong through the spine of the team and has good pace up front, so we expect a difficult game.”

Scotland will be without centre-back Ryan Porteous after his red card against Germany meaning a likely start for Grant Hanley .

ALSO READ | EURO 2024: Why was Ryan Porteous given a straight red card in Germany vs Scotland?

Swiss coach Murat Yakin issued a warning to his players and said, “Scotland can play very well. We have a lot of confidence but we think they’ve prepared well for this game, to disrupt us”

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Scotland predicted XI (3-4-2-1-): Gunn, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Ralston, Gilmour, McTominay, Robertson, McGinn, Christie, Shankland

Switzerland predicted XI (3-4-3): Sommer, Schär, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer, Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

