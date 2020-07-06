Football Football Celtic to begin record-chasing season against Hamilton in August Celtic will begin its pursuit for a record 10th straight Scottish Premiership title when it hosts Hamilton Academical on August 2. Reuters 06 July, 2020 19:27 IST The 2019-20 Scottish Premiership season was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Celtic crowned champion for a record-equalling ninth successive campaign. - AP Reuters 06 July, 2020 19:27 IST Celtic will begin its quest for a record 10th straight league crown with a home game against Hamilton Academical on August 2, as the Scottish Premiership announced fixtures for the 2020-21 season on Monday.Rangers visits Aberdeen in one of four matches on the opening day of the campaign on August 1, with the initial rounds of games likely to be played with no supporters in the stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.RELATED| Celtic crowned champion after Scottish league cut short The 2019-20 season was ended early due to COVID-19, with Celtic crowned champion for a record-equalling ninth successive campaign.Rangers, which finished second last season, will travel to Celtic Park for the first 'Old Firm' derby on October 17 with the return fixture scheduled for January 2, 2021.Promoted side Dundee United will host St Johnstone on the opening day.RELATED| Travel quarantine rules relaxed for top sports events in England The league said that the start of the season was subject to approval from the government. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos