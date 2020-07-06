Celtic to begin record-chasing season against Hamilton in August

Celtic will begin its quest for a record 10th straight league crown with a home game against Hamilton Academical on August 2, as the Scottish Premiership announced fixtures for the 2020-21 season on Monday.

Rangers visits Aberdeen in one of four matches on the opening day of the campaign on August 1, with the initial rounds of games likely to be played with no supporters in the stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019-20 season was ended early due to COVID-19, with Celtic crowned champion for a record-equalling ninth successive campaign.

Rangers, which finished second last season, will travel to Celtic Park for the first 'Old Firm' derby on October 17 with the return fixture scheduled for January 2, 2021.

Promoted side Dundee United will host St Johnstone on the opening day.

The league said that the start of the season was subject to approval from the government.