Going the Cristiano Ronaldo way: RC Lens captain Fofana leaves for Al Nassr 

Lens captain Seko Fofana has completed his move to Saudi Pro League side, Al Nassr, the team Cristiano Ronaldo plays for, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the club met the player’s release clause of 25million euros and moves to Riyadh on a three-year deal.

Fofana was one of the most integral parts of the Lens puzzle as the Ligue 1 side finished second in the league, just one point short of Paris Saint-Germain last season, and will play in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24.

He was one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 last season, scoring nine goals and assisting six more.

This is the second major departure for the club after its promising striker Lois Openda moved to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, earlier this month.

More to follow.