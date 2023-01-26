Football

Under-strength Serbia beats USMNT 2-1 in friendly

With the match taking place outside FIFA’s international calendar, neither Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic nor US caretaker manager Anthony Hudson could call on their strongest players.

AFP
Los Angeles 26 January, 2023 13:10 IST
Los Angeles 26 January, 2023 13:10 IST
United States forward Cade Cowell shoots during the first half of an international friendly football match against Serbia in Los Angeles on January 25, 2023.

United States forward Cade Cowell shoots during the first half of an international friendly football match against Serbia in Los Angeles on January 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

With the match taking place outside FIFA’s international calendar, neither Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic nor US caretaker manager Anthony Hudson could call on their strongest players.

Serbia defeated the United States 2-1 on Wednesday in an international friendly that saw both sides field vastly under-strength starting line-ups.

With the match taking place outside FIFA’s international calendar, neither Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic nor US caretaker manager Anthony Hudson could call on their strongest players.

Also Read
Bundesliga: Reyna again rescues Dortmund with late winner against Mainz

Stojkovic’s 17-man squad had only four international caps amongst them prior to kick-off in Los Angeles.

Even so, the Serbian side proved too much for a US line-up made up mostly of North America-based players.

The US took the lead through Brandon Vazquez on 29 minutes, the striker heading home a cross from German-born defender Julian Gressel.

But Serbia equalised two minutes before half-time when Luka Ilic exploited a gaping hole in the US wall at a free-kick to make it 1-1.

Serbia then punished chaotic US defending in the opening minute of the second half to take the lead, with Veljko Simic darting in to make it 2-1.

Also Read | Rashford strikes as Man United beats Nottingham Forest in first leg of Carabao Cup semifinal

Wednesday’s game took place against a backdrop of turmoil in US soccer, with out-of-contract World Cup coach Gregg Berhalter facing an investigation by the federation for a 1991 domestic violence incident.

The incident came to light following the controversy surrounding Berhalter’s tense relationship with Borussia Dortmund player Gio Reyna at the World Cup in Qatar.

The United States play Colombia in a second friendly on Saturday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us