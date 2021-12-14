Football

Aguero to make announcement about future after heart tests

Aguero hasn't played since undergoing heart tests after complaining of feeling unwell during a match against Alaves in the Spanish league on October 30.

AP
BARCELONA 14 December, 2021 19:30 IST

FILE PHOTO: The Argentina international has played five games for Barcelona.   -  REUTERS

AP
BARCELONA 14 December, 2021 19:30 IST

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will make an announcement about his future on Wednesday.

Aguero hasn't played since undergoing heart tests after complaining of feeling unwell during a match against Alaves in the Spanish league on October 30.

READ: Premier League has record 42 positive COVID-19 cases in past week

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will join Aguero at the news conference at Camp Nou, the Catalan club said on Tuesday.

Aguero joined Barcelona in the off-season after 10 years at Manchester City, where he scored a club-record 260 goals and became a great of the English game. He was previously at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina international has played five games for Barcelona.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :