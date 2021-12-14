Football Football Aguero to make announcement about future after heart tests Aguero hasn't played since undergoing heart tests after complaining of feeling unwell during a match against Alaves in the Spanish league on October 30. AP BARCELONA 14 December, 2021 19:30 IST FILE PHOTO: The Argentina international has played five games for Barcelona. - REUTERS AP BARCELONA 14 December, 2021 19:30 IST Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will make an announcement about his future on Wednesday.Aguero hasn't played since undergoing heart tests after complaining of feeling unwell during a match against Alaves in the Spanish league on October 30.READ: Premier League has record 42 positive COVID-19 cases in past weekBarcelona president Joan Laporta will join Aguero at the news conference at Camp Nou, the Catalan club said on Tuesday.Aguero joined Barcelona in the off-season after 10 years at Manchester City, where he scored a club-record 260 goals and became a great of the English game. He was previously at Atletico Madrid.The Argentina international has played five games for Barcelona. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :