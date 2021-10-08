Football Football Sergio Lobera steps down as Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham will take over the responsibilities from Lobera; he joins Mumbai City FC on a two-year contract. Team Sportstar 08 October, 2021 15:13 IST Sergio Lobera. - ISL/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 08 October, 2021 15:13 IST Sergio Lobera has stepped down as the head coach of Mumbai City FC, the club announced via a communique on Friday.He will be replaced by Des Buckingham, who joins the Islanders on a two-year contract. Buckingham served as the head coach of A-League team Melbourne City FC before his arrival at Mumbai City.This serves as a professional promotion for Lobera and he will remain part of the City Football Group. "After a highly decorated spell in India, Sergio will now be leaving the country to join [City Football Group] to work on a fresh challenge," the club said.More to follow... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :