Sergio Lobera steps down as Mumbai City FC head coach

Sergio Lobera has stepped down as the head coach of Mumbai City FC, the club announced via a communique on Friday.

He will be replaced by Des Buckingham, who joins the Islanders on a two-year contract. Buckingham served as the head coach of A-League team Melbourne City FC before his arrival at Mumbai City.

This serves as a professional promotion for Lobera and he will remain part of the City Football Group. "After a highly decorated spell in India, Sergio will now be leaving the country to join [City Football Group] to work on a fresh challenge," the club said.

More to follow...