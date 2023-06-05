Champion Napoli ends season with 2-0 win over bottom side Sampdoria

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone secured a 2-0 victory for the Serie A champion at home to already relegated Sampdoria on Sunday in its season finale.
Napoli finished a triumphant campaign with 90 points from 38 games, while Sampdoria ended bottom on 19 points.
The match was the final game for the two coaches, with Luciano Spalletti having announced his intention to take a sabbatical, while Samp manager Dejan Stankovic told DAZN before kick-off he would not lead the team in Serie B next season.
Osimhen, the league’s leading scorer, sealed his remarkable season with 26 Serie A goals by converting a penalty in the 64th minute after being brought down by Nicola Murru, while Simeone fired a scorcher into the net five minutes from time.
