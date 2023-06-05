Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Benzema scores on farewell but Real held at home by Bilbao

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema netted a penalty in his final LaLiga game at the Bernabeu but was unable to inspire it to victory as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 00:25 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid players throw Karim Benzema in the air after the match.
Real Madrid players throw Karim Benzema in the air after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid players throw Karim Benzema in the air after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema netted a penalty in his final LaLiga game at the Bernabeu but was unable to inspire it to victory as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Real announced that Ballon d’Or winner Benzema will leave the club as a free agent in the close season after 14 trophy-laden years, with the French striker linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

After Thibaut Courtois saved a Mikel Vesga penalty early in the first half, Bilbao took the lead in the 49th minute through Oihan Sancet, who stabbed a tame effort at the goalkeeper before rifling in the rebound for his 10th league goal of the season.

Real levelled in the 72nd minute after Eder Militao took an elbow to the face from Yuri Berchiche in Bilbao’s penalty area, with Benzema stepping up to calmly slot home the spot-kick before receiving a standing ovation from the fans.

Real held onto second place despite the draw, as 10-man Atletico Madrid were held 2-2 at Villarreal following Jorge Pascual’s 92nd-minute equaliser. Diego Simeone’s side finished the season with 77 points, one behind local rivals Real.

Osasuna secured a spot in the Europa Conference League, beating Girona 2-1 to finish seventh, two points above Bilbao. 

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Karim Benzema /

Athletico Bilbao

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duplantis sets new 2023 pole vault best
    AFP
  2. Champion Napoli ends season with 2-0 win over bottom side Sampdoria
    Reuters
  3. Benzema scores on farewell but Real held at home by Bilbao
    Reuters
  4. RMA 1-1 ATH; La Liga Highlights: Benzema goal helps Real Madrid secure draw against Athletic Bilbao
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal - Saudi state media
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Champion Napoli ends season with 2-0 win over bottom side Sampdoria
    Reuters
  2. Benzema scores on farewell but Real held at home by Bilbao
    Reuters
  3. Karim Benzema scores in his final game for Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sevilla’s Navas named Europa League Player of the Season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Monaco sacks Clement after European failure
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duplantis sets new 2023 pole vault best
    AFP
  2. Champion Napoli ends season with 2-0 win over bottom side Sampdoria
    Reuters
  3. Benzema scores on farewell but Real held at home by Bilbao
    Reuters
  4. RMA 1-1 ATH; La Liga Highlights: Benzema goal helps Real Madrid secure draw against Athletic Bilbao
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal - Saudi state media
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment