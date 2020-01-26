Serie A: Josip Ilicic shines in Atalanta's 7-0 rout of Torino

A hat-trick from Josip Ilicic that included a sensational free-kick inspired Atalanta to an astonishing 7-0 away win over Torino, its biggest ever Serie A triumph.

Atalanta, which will play Valencia in the Champions League last 16, boosted its hopes of achieving another top-four finish with a stunning victory on Saturday.

Ilicic, who netted a remarkable free-kick from near the halfway line, scored his fourth Serie A hat-trick since the start of 2018, with only Lionel Messi (7) and Sergio Aguero (6) boasting better records over that span in the top five European leagues.

Atalanta's first top-flight win by a seven-goal margin - and Torino's largest such home defeat - saw Robin Gosens follow up Ilicic's close-range opener with a fine volley.

Duvan Zapata scored a penalty on the stroke of half-time before Ilicic caught out home goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu with an audacious set-piece from next to the centre circle after 53 minutes.

READ | Cavani, Kurzawa left out by PSG amid transfer speculation

He completed his hat-trick a minute later and Il Toro's humiliation was sealed when substitute Luis Muriel scored a quickfire late double, one of his efforts coming from the penalty spot.

Armando Izzo was sent off for a second bookable offence when Torino was five goals down, and it ended up with nine men after Sasa Lukic got a straight red for a foul on Alejandro Gomez, by which point the visitor had already scored seven.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men are fifth in the table, level on points with Roma above them, with Torino down in 10th position.

Atalanta was third in Serie A last season and finished second to Manchester City in Champions League Group C despite losing its first three matches in the competition.