MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Leader Inter eases to 4-0 win over bottom-placed Salernitana

The win put Simone Inzaghi’s side on 63 points, 10 clear of second-placed Juventus, which was shocked by Udinese on Monday.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 07:54 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter next hosts Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. 
Inter next hosts Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter next hosts Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: AP

Leaders Inter Milan lived up to expectations as it cruised to a 4-0 home win over bottom-placed Salernitana on Friday to strengthen its grip on top of Serie A.

The win put Simone Inzaghi’s side on 63 points, 10 clear of second-placed Juventus, which was shocked by Udinese on Monday.

The hosts grabbed the lead in the 17th minute thanks to Marcus Thuram’s powerful strike from the centre of the box off Carlos Augusto’s cross.

Serie A top scorer Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead just two minutes later as he scored his 20th league goal of the season, curling a superb long-range shot from Augusto’s second assist of the night.

Denzel Dumfries made it 3-0 in the 40th minute, pouncing on a rebound from goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, while substitute Marko Arnautovic’s tap-in sealed the rout in the final seconds of the game.

Inter next hosts Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. 

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

Salernitana /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leader Inter eases to 4-0 win over bottom-placed Salernitana
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG, Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: India looking for early wickets; Ashwin withdraws from match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin withdraws due to family emergency
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alcaraz downs former ‘pirate’ in Buenos Aires opener
    AFP
  5. South Korea sacks Klinsmann as coach: Korean FA
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Leader Inter eases to 4-0 win over bottom-placed Salernitana
    Reuters
  2. Champions League: Toulouse asks UEFA to investigate treatment of its fans in Lisbon
    AP
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: New Bayern Munich signing Sacha Boey out for weeks with torn hamstring
    AP
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool’s Salah in contention for Brentford game, Alexander-Arnold out
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique declines to comment on news of Mbappe leaving PSG
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leader Inter eases to 4-0 win over bottom-placed Salernitana
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG, Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: India looking for early wickets; Ashwin withdraws from match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin withdraws due to family emergency
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alcaraz downs former ‘pirate’ in Buenos Aires opener
    AFP
  5. South Korea sacks Klinsmann as coach: Korean FA
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment