Serie A: Maignan to miss AC Milan vs Juventus with one-match ban

Italian media reported that Maignan risked a two-match ban but Serie A said on Tuesday Maignan would miss one game, leaving him free to play against Napoli at the end of the month.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 22:25 IST , Milan - 2 MINS READ

AFP
France goalkeeper Maignan was sent off in the seventh minute of added time in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Genoa after clattering into Caleb Ekuban.
infoIcon

Mike Maignan will miss AC Milan’s Serie A clash with Juventus after he was given a one-match ban on Tuesday for his sending off in a match now made famous by Olivier Giroud’s goalkeeping heroics.

France goalkeeper Maignan was sent off in the seventh minute of added time in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Genoa after clattering into Caleb Ekuban.

Italian media reported that Maignan risked a two-match ban but Serie A said on Tuesday Maignan would miss one game, leaving him free to play in league leader Milan’s trip to Napoli at the end of the month.

France full-back Theo Hernandez will also miss the Juve match after the international break after being suspended for one game following his fifth booking of the season.

ALSO READ: Serie A: Filippo Inzaghi appointed new Salernitana manager to replace sacked Sousa

Maignan was replaced in goal by his Les Bleus teammate Giroud, France’s all-time leading scorer, as Milan had used up all its substitutions.

Giroud did enough to ensure the away side secured a narrow win and moved two points ahead of local rival Inter Milan at the top of the table.

He capped an incredible ending to a match, in which Genoa’s goalkeeper Josep Martinez was also sent off, by rushing out of his goal to twice deny Genoa and ensure Milan took the three points back to the San Siro.

Milan then put the 37-year-old in their squad list as a goalkeeper, and allowed fans to buy a replica goalkeeper’s jersey with “Giroud 9” on the back as an homage to his efforts between the sticks.

