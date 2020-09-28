Football Football Serie A: Napoli hits Genoa for six after sensational second half In a sensational start to its season, Napoli won its second game of the season as Hirving Lozano's double added to a six goal fest against Genoa Reuters 28 September, 2020 07:52 IST Dries Mertens and Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli celebrate the third goal scored by Dries Mertens during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Genoa CFC - Getty Images Reuters 28 September, 2020 07:52 IST Hirving Lozano struck twice as Napoli thrashed Genoa 6-0 on Sunday to begin its Serie A campaign with back-to-back victories.The Mexico international drilled in a close-range volley after 10 minutes to give Gennaro Gattuso's side a narrow lead at the interval, but captain Lorenzo Insigne limped off with a muscular problem.Piotr Zielinski finished off a flowing team move within a minute of the restart, before Dries Mertens was left with time and space to fire in a shot from the edge of the area.Lozano then slotted home his second before substitutes Eljif Elmas and Matteo Politano piled on the misery for Genoa with well-taken finishes.READ | Messi back in scoring business in dream start for Koeman at Barcelona Genoa's preparation was hindered by positive COVID-19 tests for goalkeeper Mattia Perin on Saturday and midfielder Lasse Schone on Sunday.The victory sends Napoli to the top of the table with six points and a +8 goal difference from its opening two matches, while Genoa are 11th with three points.Earlier on Sunday, newly-promoted Spezia suffered a Serie A debut to forget as it fell to a 4-1 defeat against Sassuolo.The Ligurian club must play the first few home games of its maiden top-flight season more than 300 kilometres away in Cesena while its home ground, the Stadio Alberto Picco, is restructured to meet Serie A standards.Striker Andrey Galabinov made history with Spezia's first Serie A goal after 30 minutes to cancel out a superb Filip Djuricic opener, but the visitor raced to a comfortable victory after the break.Hellas Verona defeated Udinese 1-0 thanks to Andrea Favilli's second-half strike. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos