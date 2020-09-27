Hoffenheim ends Bayern Munich's 32-game unbeaten run

Bayern Munich slumped to a shock 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday to end its 32-match unbeaten run in all competitions stretching back to last year.

Bayern, which won the Super Cup against Sevilla after extra time on Thursday, had not lost since December 7, 2019, and had gone 21 consecutive Bundesliga matches without defeat, winning its last 15.

The European champion, which faces Borussia Dortmund in Germany's Super Cup on Wednesday, conceded two goals in eight minutes as its usually solid defence collapsed under Hoffenheim pressure.

Ermin Bicakcic put the host ahead, nodding in a corner at the near post. A mistake by Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard in the 24th minute then allowed Munas Dabbur to break free and beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a fine finish.

Bayern stepped on the gas after the second goal and Joshua Kimmich's superbly curled shot from 18 metres out cut the deficit in the 36th.

Neuer then kept the Bavarians in the game, tipping an Andrej Kramaric effort onto the post and Bayern striker Joshua Zirkzee almost bagged an equaliser in the 56th but his shot bounced off the bar.

Bayern showed signs of fatigue as Hoffenheim again pressed forward and Kramaric killed off the visitor's hopes in the 77th minute, controlling a cross with his back to the goal and turning beautifully to beat Neuer.

A stoppage-time penalty by Croatia forward Kramaric crowned a memorable win for Hoffenheim and its new coach Sebastian Hoeness, a Bayern youth coach until last season and nephew of longtime club boss Uli Hoeness.