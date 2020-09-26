Football Football Difficult to accept defeat at Augsburg says Dortmund's Favre Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre was left shocked after his side slipped to a shock 2-0 defeat against Augsburg on Saturday. Reuters 26 September, 2020 23:03 IST Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund failed to score against Augsburg despite having over 80 percent of ball possession at times. - AP Reuters 26 September, 2020 23:03 IST Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre was left shaking his head after his side slumped to a shock 2-0 loss at Augsburg on Saturday, with the Bundesliga title hopeful having as much as 80 percent possession at times but failing to score.Dortmund was a shadow of the team that cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in its opener last week with an impressive attacking display.On Saturday, however, the side bungled its dress rehearsal ahead of next week's German Super Cup against league champion Bayern Munich. RELATED| Augsburg shocks Dortmund, Caligiuri stars in 2-0 win Apart from the opening 25 minutes, which saw some good Dortmund combinations, the Ruhr valley club struggled to find space and lacked accuracy with its final passes.“We still have a lot of work to do,” said Favre. “I am very disappointed. It is difficult to accept this defeat.“We almost completely dominated the game, had almost 80% possession, but sometimes that does not get you much,” he added.RELATED| Leipzig makes winning Bundesliga start without Werner Augsburg struck either side of the break through Felix Uduokhai and Daniel Caligiuri and never really gave the visitor an opening to come back into the match.“We started well but were not precise enough, we were too hasty,” said Favre, who is in his third season at Dortmund.“Augsburg defended really well. We needed to be more patient to tire them out over the wings - then we would have had more chances through the centre. We are very sad,” he added. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos