Augsburg shocks Dortmund, Caligiuri stars in 2-0 win

Despite Dortmund having close to 80 per cent possession for much of the first half, Haaland, Reyna and Bellingham could not manage a single chance for over 70 minutes.

26 September, 2020 22:18 IST

Daniel Caligiuri had a great 300th league game as he set up the first goal and scored the second against Dortmund in a Bundesliga game on Saturday.   -  Getty Images

Bundesliga title hopeful Borussia Dortmund suffered a blow in a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg on Saturday, surrendering without a fight as Daniel Caligiuri set up the first goal and scored the second in his 300th league game.

Despite Dortmund having close to 80 per cent possession for much of the first half, it was Augsburg who scored when Felix Uduokhai connected with a Caligiuri free kick in the 40th minute with its first chance of the match.

Dortmund lacked the magic from its young stars that helped it cruise past Borussia Moenchengladbach in its Bundesliga opener last week, with Erling Haaland, Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham without a single chance for more than 70 minutes and Jadon Sancho struggling to find space.

Augsburg remained disciplined after the break and scored again with the 32-year-old Caligiuri charging through, holding off defender Thomas Meunier and firing in to leave the visitor desperately scrambling to score for the remainder of the game.

Champion Bayern Munich, which won its fourth title of the year on Wednesday with a Super Cup win over Sevilla, travels to Hoffenheim on Sunday.

