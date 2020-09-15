Football Football German Cup: Dortmund’s Reus scores on comeback, Bellingham also on target Germany international Reus, who had been sidelined since February with a nagging groin injury, scored seconds after coming on in the 58th minute. Dortmund beat Duisburg 5-0. Reuters BERLIN 15 September, 2020 09:09 IST Dortmund’s Marco Reus, 2nd from right, celebrates after scoring his side’s fifth goal. - AP Reuters BERLIN 15 September, 2020 09:09 IST Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored on his comeback after a seven-month injury break and teenager Jude Bellingham was also on target on his debut as the side crushed 10-man third-tier side Duisburg 5-0 in the German Cup first round on Monday.Dortmund all but secured a second-round spot in the first half with Jadon Sancho converting a 14th minute penalty for the opener and 17-year-old Bellingham, who joined from Birmingham City in the close season, doubling the lead in the 30th.READ| Braunschweig edges past Hertha Berlin 5-4 in German Cup Thorgan Hazard and Giovanni Reyna netted free kicks either side of the break, with the host down to 10 men following a red card for Dominic Volkmer in the 38th for a last-man foul.Germany international Reus, who had been sidelined since February with a nagging groin injury and had repeatedly delayed his comeback, then scored seconds after coming on in the 58th.“We did it well, we attacked and scored at just the right times,” said Dortmund defender Emre Can. “It is great the kind of players we have in the team. A great team with really young players. I would be happy if we continued like that.”It was an equally one-sided affair in Dresden where host Dynamo beat Hamburg SV 4-1.There was a heated moment after the game when Hamburg defender Toni Leistner climbed into the stands to confront a Dynamo fan and then pushed him down.The Dresden-born player later said he had been insulted by the supporter.Holder Bayern Munich plays its first-round game against Dueren on Oct. 15. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos