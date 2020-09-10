Football Football Dortmund announces plans to unveil women's team Borussia Dortmund hopes to lay the foundations over the next few months, and will start the 2021-22 season in the eighth tier of German women's football. Reuters 10 September, 2020 23:27 IST The empty periphery of the Signal Iduna Park, home of Borussia Dortmund. - Getty Images Reuters 10 September, 2020 23:27 IST Borussia Dortmund has committed to launching a new women's team for the 2021-22 season, the German Bundesliga club said on Thursday.Dortmund hopes to lay the foundations for its women's program over the next few months, and will start the 2021-22 season at the Kreisliga B level, the eighth tier of German women's football.“Our development plan for women's football is to start from the bottom and move to the top,” Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer said in a statement.“The team will initially play in 'District League B' with the goal of moving up to the Bundesliga within a decade. It became clear that our sporting plan had to be authentic and organic.”Dortmund was one of the few major European clubs still without any plans for a women's team.Yet it has now decided to follow in the footsteps of rival Schalke 04, which will field a women's team at Kreisliga B level starting in the 2020-21 season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos