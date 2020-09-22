Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Leipzig signs Norway striker Sorloth on five-year deal Alexander Sorloth spent last season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor, where he scored 33 goals in 49 games in all competitions. Reuters 22 September, 2020 22:57 IST RB Leipzig has signed Alexander Sorloth for a reported €20 million fee. - Getty Images Reuters 22 September, 2020 22:57 IST RB Leipzig has signed Norway striker Alexander Sorloth from Premier League side Crystal Palace on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.Sorloth, 24, spent last season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor, where he scored 33 goals in 49 games in all competitions.READ | Vidal completes move to Inter from Barcelona Trabzonspor confirmed that it will split the €20 million ($23.42 million) transfer fee with Palace.“The attacking football favoured by (manager) Julian Nagelsmann suits my playing style perfectly,” Sorloth said. “I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos