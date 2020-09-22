Bundesliga

Leipzig signs Norway striker Sorloth on five-year deal

Alexander Sorloth spent last season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor, where he scored 33 goals in 49 games in all competitions.

22 September, 2020 22:57 IST

RB Leipzig has signed Alexander Sorloth for a reported €20 million fee.   -  Getty Images

RB Leipzig has signed Norway striker Alexander Sorloth from Premier League side Crystal Palace on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Sorloth, 24, spent last season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor, where he scored 33 goals in 49 games in all competitions.

Trabzonspor confirmed that it will split the €20 million ($23.42 million) transfer fee with Palace.

“The attacking football favoured by (manager) Julian Nagelsmann suits my playing style perfectly,” Sorloth said. “I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.”

