Football

Serie A: AC Milan beats Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leao

An early goal by Ismael Bennacer and a Theo Hernandez stunner gave AC Milan a much-needed 2-0 home win over Lazio in Serie A on Saturday, sending Stefano Pioli’s side provisionally back into the top four.

AP
Milan 06 May, 2023 20:34 IST
Milan 06 May, 2023 20:34 IST
AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring the team’s second goal against Lazio.

AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring the team’s second goal against Lazio. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An early goal by Ismael Bennacer and a Theo Hernandez stunner gave AC Milan a much-needed 2-0 home win over Lazio in Serie A on Saturday, sending Stefano Pioli’s side provisionally back into the top four.

AC Milan moved back into the Serie A top four after beating Lazio 2-0 at the possible expense of injured forward Rafael Leao on Saturday, four days before the Champions League semifinals.

Milan closed the gap to second-place Lazio to three points after an Ismaël Bennacer strike and a stunning Theo Hernandez goal.

The Rossoneri also moved one point ahead of Inter Milan, which played at Roma late in another direct battle for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

“I’m happy with the performance and for the win, it was too important a match for us,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “What was important was to play well and we did that even without Leão.

Also Read
Liverpool will not get drawn into transfer battles for overpriced players, says manager Klopp

“I don’t think it’s serious but we’ll evaluate it tomorrow. He stopped in time, he was very calm and that gives me good hope.”

The two Milan clubs meet in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. The return leg is the following Tuesday.

Leão limped off in the 11th minute shortly after pulling up and clutching the top of his right thigh.

Milan nevertheless took the lead six minutes later. Lazio defender Nicolò Casale attempted to pass out from his area but Bennacer stole the ball and played a one-two with Olivier Giroud before firing past Ivan Provedel.

Milan doubled its lead in stunning fashion in the 29th when Hernández collected a pass inside his own area from goalkeeper Mike Maignan and raced almost the whole length of the field before unleashing a shot into the top right corner.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Where football and politics mix: Chile’s ‘Palestino’ football club

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us