Serie A: AC Milan beats Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leao

AC Milan moved back into the Serie A top four after beating Lazio 2-0 at the possible expense of injured forward Rafael Leao on Saturday, four days before the Champions League semifinals.

Milan closed the gap to second-place Lazio to three points after an Ismaël Bennacer strike and a stunning Theo Hernandez goal.

The Rossoneri also moved one point ahead of Inter Milan, which played at Roma late in another direct battle for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

“I’m happy with the performance and for the win, it was too important a match for us,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “What was important was to play well and we did that even without Leão.

“I don’t think it’s serious but we’ll evaluate it tomorrow. He stopped in time, he was very calm and that gives me good hope.”

The two Milan clubs meet in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. The return leg is the following Tuesday.

Leão limped off in the 11th minute shortly after pulling up and clutching the top of his right thigh.

Milan nevertheless took the lead six minutes later. Lazio defender Nicolò Casale attempted to pass out from his area but Bennacer stole the ball and played a one-two with Olivier Giroud before firing past Ivan Provedel.

Milan doubled its lead in stunning fashion in the 29th when Hernández collected a pass inside his own area from goalkeeper Mike Maignan and raced almost the whole length of the field before unleashing a shot into the top right corner.